Covid-19: Dubai-based NRI father offers Rs 10 lakh to help reunite his family

Updated: May 09, 2020 12:16 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: A Dubai-based businessman from Kerala has offered a Rs 10-lakh bounty to anyone, who will help his wife and two sons reunite in his home state, as they are stranded in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

They are stranded because of lockdown restrictions enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Earlier, a desperate KR Sreekumar, who is into chemical business in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was all set to hire a chopper and airlift them. He had almost struck a deal with an aviation firm, but was denied permission by the authorities concerned. Then, he put out a post on Facebook on May 5.

“Anyone, who helps bring back my family to Kerala, can claim a reward of Rs 10 lakh. This offer is valid till May 12 midnight,” he told HT from Dubai.

But he insisted that the repatriation must happen through a legal route.

“My eldest son is aspiring to become a chartered accountant. He is pursuing his course in Tiruchirapally in Tamil Nadu, while my wife and youngest son are stuck in Mangaluru in neighbouring Karnataka. I want them to come back and stay together in our house in Alappuzha, Kerala. I tried my best to help them reunite amid these trying times. But, I don’t want to grease anybody’s palms. If anyone can safely bring them back, I am ready to part with Rs 10 lakh in cash,” he said.

His eldest son unsuccessfully tried to book a cab from Tiruchirapally for Rs 15,000, but he lost the money, as the car driver never showed up, Sreekumar said.

“I have reached out to several government officials and politicians in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. All of them promised help, but nothing has come of it so far. Now, I’ve put out my offer on social media,” he added.

He claimed that the bounty offer was not a publicity stunt, but a desperate bid to help his family members reunite.