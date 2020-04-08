e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Govt to issue all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh

Covid-19: Govt to issue all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh

All Goods and Services Tax (GST) and customs refunds will also to be released to provide immediate cash in hand to about one lakh business entities, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), an official statement said.

india Updated: Apr 08, 2020 19:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
The government has already granted income tax refunds worth Rs 18,000 crore
The government has already granted income tax refunds worth Rs 18,000 crore(File Photo )
         

The finance ministry on Wednesday ordered immediate release of income-tax refunds involving amount up to Rs 5 lakh to provide cash in hands to 14 lakh taxpayers who might be facing liquidity crunch due to the nationwide lockdown, an official statement said.

Similarly, all Goods and Services Tax (GST) and customs refunds will also to be released to provide immediate cash in hand to about one lakh business entities, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), it said.

The government has already granted refunds worth Rs 18,000 crore. “In the context of the COVID-19 situation and with a view to provide immediate relief to the business entities and individuals, it has been decided to issue all the pending income-tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh, immediately,” the statement said.

tags
top news
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
Covid-19: Govt to issue all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh
Covid-19: Govt to issue all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh
Covid-19 ‘may’ cause deepest economic recession ‘of our lifetimes’: WTO
Covid-19 ‘may’ cause deepest economic recession ‘of our lifetimes’: WTO
Association of Radio Operators for India asks Sonia Gandhi to withdraw suggestion
Association of Radio Operators for India asks Sonia Gandhi to withdraw suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news
Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news