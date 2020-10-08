‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Harsh Vardhan

india

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 19:43 IST

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has made India realise the need for a strong healthcare system.

“In 2019, UNGA adopted a declaration on Universal Health Coverage which India aims to make a reality for citizens. Then Covid made us realise the need for a strong healthcare system,” Vardhan said at Ministerial Meeting on Universal Health Coverage.

He added that India needs to integrate public health surveillance and data sharing in the primary and secondary health care, spurred by design reforms to expand and build IT enabled disease monitoring systems.

“ We also need to strengthen epidemiological intelligence gathering,” he said.

Vardhan warned people of Covid-19 ahead of festival season and urged people not to forget to wear mask above the nose.

Speaking to reporters, Vardhan said, “As the festival season is around the corner, hence we should be more vigil towards taking precautions against Covid-19. Never forget to wear your masks above your nose, frequently sanitise and wash your hands and maintain social distancing.”

With a spike of 78,524 new cases and 971 deaths reported on Thursday, India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 68-lakh mark, as per the Union health ministry.

The Covid-19 count in the country stands at 68,35,656 including 9,02,425 active cases and 58,27,705 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

As per the MoHFW, with 971 deaths the toll due to the disease has now reached 1,05,526 in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)