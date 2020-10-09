e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Health ministry issues preventive SOPs for amusement parks

Covid-19: Health ministry issues preventive SOPs for amusement parks

Even though most swimming pools are to remain shut, administration of water themed amusement parks and water rides will have to ensure adequate and regular water filtration and chlorination as per laid down standards

india Updated: Oct 09, 2020 08:57 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
amusement parks and similar places in containment zones have been prohibited to operate. Only those outside containment zones will be allowed to reopen.
amusement parks and similar places in containment zones have been prohibited to operate. Only those outside containment zones will be allowed to reopen.(Representational Image)
         

Visitors will have to mandatorily sanitise their hands before and after using rides, says Union health ministry’s latest guidelines meant for amusement parks as part of its series of standard operating procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures to be taken at public places to contain spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The frequently touched surfaces of equipment must be disinfected before commencing the ride, along with ensuring physical distancing in rides.

Prior to resumption of activities, all work areas, public utility areas and open spaces, including rides, museums, gardens, food courts, gift shops, theatres, etc. will have to be sanitised with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution. Thereafter, this needs to be done on a regular basis, as per the guidelines.

Also read: MHA relaxes Covid curbs in poll states

Even though most swimming pools are to remain shut, administration of water themed amusement parks and water rides will have to ensure adequate and regular water filtration and chlorination as per laid down standards.

The ministry guidelines advise the use of CCTV in large numbers to monitor crowding at any rides or food court etc. as entry of visitors inside the park will have to be limited to ensure proper physical distancing.

Only asymptomatic persons (managerial staff, employees, visitors) will be allowed in the premises; and management staff, employees and visitors living in containment zones shall not be allowed entry in amusement park and other similar places.

Employees who are at higher risk, such as, older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions must take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public, according to the guidelines.

Persons above 65 years of age, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home. Also, amusement parks and similar places in containment zones have been prohibited to operate. Only those outside containment zones will be allowed to reopen.

tags
top news
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
IMA questions health minister releasing Ayush-based Covid-19 management protocol
IMA questions health minister releasing Ayush-based Covid-19 management protocol
Trump says wants to hold campaign rally on Saturday in Florida
Trump says wants to hold campaign rally on Saturday in Florida
Ram Vilas Paswan: Socialist icon, consummate politician
Ram Vilas Paswan: Socialist icon, consummate politician
Regeneron’s Covid-19 treatment that Trump claims cured him: All you need to know
Regeneron’s Covid-19 treatment that Trump claims cured him: All you need to know
Train tickets to be available 5 minutes before departure from tomorrow
Train tickets to be available 5 minutes before departure from tomorrow
Covid-19: Health ministry issues preventive SOPs for amusement parks
Covid-19: Health ministry issues preventive SOPs for amusement parks
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In