Covid-19: In Bihar, spitting in public places will cost 6 months in jail

The government order also banned use of all forms of tobacco including cigarettes in all government, semi-government office and their premises, all health institutions, police stations, etc.

india Updated: Apr 14, 2020 17:42 IST
Vijay Swaroop
Vijay Swaroop
Hindustan Times, Patna
Spitting in public after chewing tobacco has been banned in Bihar. (HT PHOTO)
         

The Bihar government has banned spitting in public places after chewing tobacco to check the spread of Covid-19 and said offenders will be jailed for six months or fined Rs 200.

Following the Centre’s advice to states on Friday to ban the consumption of smokeless tobacco, as part of its measures to contain Covid-19, the Bihar government on Monday banned chewing tobacco products and paan masala at public places.

Chewing tobacco products, paan masala and areca nut increases the production of saliva followed by a very strong urge to spit, said a report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the health department.

“Consumption and use of tobacco poses threat to public health….. Spitting can cause serious diseases like Corona, Encephalitis, tuberculosis, swine flu, etc. Under Section 268 and 269 of IPC, and at the times of pandemic whosoever violates the provisions of the law, will undergo six months of imprisonment or Rs 200 penalty,” said an order issued by principal secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar.

The order bans use of all forms of tobacco including cigarettes in all government, semi-government office and their premises, all health institutions, police stations, etc.

The order issued by the government has asked all district magistrates and Superintendents of Police to ensure proper implementation of ban.

Bihar has so far recorded 66 Covid-19 positive cases.

“Implementation of this order will be a big challenge for Bihar because 25.9% people use tobacco in the state, of which 23.5% take smokeless tobacco, including khaini. The police will have to play the lead role in it,” said Deepak Mishra, executive director of the Socio-Economic and Educational Development Society, an NGO, which supports the state government in implementation of the tobacco control programme.

