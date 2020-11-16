e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Jharkhand bans Chhath Puja in public water bodies

Covid-19: Jharkhand bans Chhath Puja in public water bodies

The main rituals for Chhath Puja are to be performed on November 20 evening and November 21 morning this year

india Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 11:05 IST
Sanjoy Dey
Sanjoy Dey
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
Every year, massive crowds gather at various water bodies across Jharkhand to worship the setting sun and then the rising sun next morning.
Every year, massive crowds gather at various water bodies across Jharkhand to worship the setting sun and then the rising sun next morning.(HT file photo)
         

Jharkhand has banned rituals of Chhath Puja, one of the biggest community festivals of the state, in public ponds, rivers, lakes, dams and reservoirs. This has been done in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), said the order issued by the state disaster management department on Sunday.

The main rituals for Chhath Puja are to be performed on November 20 evening and November 21 morning this year. Every year, massive crowds gather at various water bodies across Jharkhand to worship the setting sun and then the rising sun next morning.

Urban local bodies make arrangements for the puja by cleaning ghats, deploying security personnel and divers at water bodies, installing lights on roads and making arrangements for changing rooms and toilets at ghats every year. Ranchi Municipal Corporation has already started cleaning of ghats.

Also read | JD(U) holds protest against Delhi’s Chhath Puja ban

However, in its order, the disaster management department said, “It is not possible to ensure the compliance of national directive of social distancing norm while performing Chhath Puja in waters of public ponds, lakes, rivers, dams and reservoirs...The ritual of holy bathing in common water bodies and standing in water is a matter of concern as it will amount to sharing of water, thus enhancing the chances of spread of infection besides causing contamination of the water.”

tags
top news
‘3rd wave of Covid-19 has passed its peak in Delhi,’ says health minister Satyendar Jain
‘3rd wave of Covid-19 has passed its peak in Delhi,’ says health minister Satyendar Jain
Shah, Nadda to attend ceremony as Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM
Shah, Nadda to attend ceremony as Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM
India will miss the bus to economic development: Chinese media
India will miss the bus to economic development: Chinese media
7 killed after vehicle falls in khud in Himachal, PM Modi expresses grief
7 killed after vehicle falls in khud in Himachal, PM Modi expresses grief
Covid-19: Home secy to chair meeting to rework Delhi’s containment strategy today
Covid-19: Home secy to chair meeting to rework Delhi’s containment strategy today
Steep decline in daily Covid-19 numbers; recovery rate above 93%
Steep decline in daily Covid-19 numbers; recovery rate above 93%
JD(U) may get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: All eyes on Bihar cabinet formation
JD(U) may get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: All eyes on Bihar cabinet formation
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In