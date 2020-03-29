e-paper
Covid-19 lockdown: Govt cracks the whip, files FIRs against DTC staffers who carried migrant workers

Delhi lockdown: A FIR has been filed against Delhi Transport Corporation employees for trying to carry migrant workers to the Delhi-UP border

india Updated: Mar 29, 2020 20:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Covid-19 lockdown: Delhi Government has barred DTC and other buses in the national capital from carrying anyone without a Govt ID card or a special pass
Delhi Covid-19 lockdown: Delhi Government has barred DTC and other buses in the national capital from carrying anyone without a Govt ID card or a special pass(Amal KS/HT Photo)
         

The Delhi Government on Sunday ordered FIRs against Delhi Transport Corporation staffers who carry unauthorised passengers during the lockdown. Chief Secretary Vijay Dev ordered the police to crack the whip hours after the central government pulled up states for allowing tens of thousands of migrant workers to travel in and out of their states despite the national lockdown.

The first FIR was filed minutes later by a police team in east Delhi that had turned back 44 buses between 7 am and 5 pm. All of them had a sticker “Essential Services”, but were carrying migrant voters to locations near the Delhi-UP border.

According to a copy of the FIR accessed by Hindustan Times, the conductors had not issued any tickets to the passengers either.

“When drivers were asked why are they carrying migrant passengers, that too without issuing any ticket to them, all them told that ‘they had orders from superiors’,” the FIR said. It listed registration numbers of 44 buses.

Government officials familiar with the development said a second FIR was being filed on the complaint of another set of police officers.

In his order issued minutes earlier, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev ordered FIRs to be filed against officials of the Delhi Transport Corporation if buses are found to be carrying people without government ID cards or other special passes. The city government has been running a skeletal service to ferry people required to maintain essential services.

