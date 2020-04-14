Covid-19 lockdown: PM Modi changes Twitter profile picture, it has an important message

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 12:01 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday changed the profile picture of his Twitter handle, minutes after addressing the nation where he announced that the Covid-19 lockdown has been extended till May 3.

The new picture shows PM Modi with his mouth and nose covered with a traditional ‘gamcha’ (towel-like cloth), and is taken from the opening shot of his address today, his third televised address in less than a month.

The new profile picture is aimed at increasing awareness about covering faces at the time of Covid-19 outbreak, and opting for homemade solutions.

The white coloured ‘gamcha’ or scarf being used in the picture has a red border placed alongside a black and white pattern. At the beginning of the speech, he greeted the nation with a namaskar with the scarf covering his mouth and nose. He later took it off while addressing the nation.

While interacting with the chief ministers on Saturday, PM Modi was seen wearing a homemade mask as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister announced that the national lockdown is extended till May 3 and urged the people to follow all norms.

India’s total number of Coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.