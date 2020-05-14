Covid-19 lockdown: With tourism hit, hotels in Darjeeling region start delivering food at home

india

With lockdown hitting tourism, the biggest industry in West Bengal’s Darjeeling region, some big names in hotel and restaurant business are now home-delivering food from their famous kitchens to wade through the crisis.

Home delivery, the companies say, can ensure some revenue by helping them stay in touch with old patrons and meet new customers at the same time.

Among big names venturing into the new territory are Club Montana Vista of the Ambuja Neotia group and Courtyard of the Marriott Hotels group. Both are located in Siliguri, north Bengal’s biggest trade hub and gateway to the North-East.

Club Montana Vista, which is famous for its restaurant and the Sunday brunch, has tied up with Swiggy for the home delivery. Hirak Jyoti Maitra, deputy general manager (sales), said, “Our management decided to activate some revenue model. The food is being delivered by Swiggy. We will soon finalise a tie-up with Zomato.”

Located inside the Uttorayon township, Club Montana Vista earlier used to deliver food to customers inside the township only and the job was handled by its employees. “Now we can reach any address in any part of Siliguri,” said Maitra.

Courtyard, on the other hand, has tied up with Zomato to deliver food within a radius of eight kilometres.

Samrat Sanyal, general secretary, Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network, said, “Many hotels are trying to innovate to bring home at least some revenue during this crisis.”

Requesting anonymity, a senior employee of a popular hotel said, “This is an opportunity to reach out to new customers by delivering food at their doorstep. We need additional operations to sustain. Though the response so far has not been overwhelming because of the fear among people, we hope to do better.”

Considered a landmark, Mayfair Resort in Darjeeling has not started home delivery yet but is planning to stay connected with customers by accepting orders. “The customers have to pick up the food,” said Sabyasachi Mohanty, the manager.

“Our main objective is to stay in touch with patrons who have enjoyed our food items for years,” said Mohanty.

Some of the famous hotels in picturesque Darjeeling are, however, willing to wait for the business to revive after the lockdown.

Elgin Hotel, the oldest heritage star-category hotel in Darjeeling, was set up in 1887. It has 35 rooms and employs 45 people. Diamond Oberoi, its managing director, said, “Though we are struggling, I hope so see some positive developments after October.”