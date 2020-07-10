e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 lockdown won’t impact three-month cheque validity, rules Supreme Court

Covid-19 lockdown won’t impact three-month cheque validity, rules Supreme Court

The court noted that all banking systems across the country follow this prescribed period and there is no need to interfere with the same.

india Updated: Jul 10, 2020 14:06 IST
Thomas Abraham | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Thomas Abraham | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Supreme Court was hearing a petition seeking extension of validity of cheques.
The Supreme Court was hearing a petition seeking extension of validity of cheques.(Amal KS/HT File Photo)
         

The Supreme Court on Friday said that Covid-19 lockdown will not impact the three-month period of validity of the cheques.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, was considering request of extension of timelines under various laws.

When the question came on extension of three-month period of validity of cheques, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) informed the court that the same should not be done as it would impact banking activities.

The bench, also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and AS Bopanna, accepted RBI suggestion and kept the three-month validity period of cheque intact.

The RBI has fixed validity period of cheque under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act. The court noted that all banking systems across the country follow this prescribed period and there is no need to interfere with the same.

The central government ordered starting economic activities in the country after an over two-month-long lockdown in phases. While the first phase of relaxtion, called Unlock 1, began on June 1, the second of the three phases came into force from July 1.

Though considerble relaxations have been given by the government in Unlock 2, theare are no concessions for containment zones. The government advisory said that lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till July 31. Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control will be maintained and only essential activities are allowed.

tags
top news
Vikas Dubey was hit on his chest, arm as he tried to escape from police: Report
Vikas Dubey was hit on his chest, arm as he tried to escape from police: Report
In advice to China and India, Dalai Lama says both should live side-by-side
In advice to China and India, Dalai Lama says both should live side-by-side
‘6 dead, 12 still on the run’: UP Police on Kanpur shootout in which 8 cops were killed
‘6 dead, 12 still on the run’: UP Police on Kanpur shootout in which 8 cops were killed
Kerala gold smuggling scandal: CM Vijayan faces heat as protesters rage
Kerala gold smuggling scandal: CM Vijayan faces heat as protesters rage
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
‘Dead men tell no tales’: Oppn aims at UP govt after Vikas Dubey’s encounter
‘Dead men tell no tales’: Oppn aims at UP govt after Vikas Dubey’s encounter
‘I wasn’t the problem’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
‘I wasn’t the problem’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
‘China has been waging a war on Islam’: Uighur activist Rushan Abbas
‘China has been waging a war on Islam’: Uighur activist Rushan Abbas
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In