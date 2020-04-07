Covid-19: Lookout notice for tigers running out of breath while swimming across rivers in Sundarbans

india

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 17:15 IST

Kolkata: Forest officials in the Sundarbans, along with the Border Security Force and police, are on the lookout for tigers which show signs of breathlessness and coughing while swimming across rivers. The animal could be a possible Covid-19 suspect.

The Sunderban is the world’s largest mangrove delta and the only mangrove forest inhabited by tigers. As the mangroves are largely impenetrable, tigers are usually spotted on the river banks and when they cross the rivers and creeks from one island to another.

“Patrolling on boats has been increased to look out for tigers that show signs of Covid-19, such as breathlessness. The BSF and police have also been asked to keep a watch,” said Ravi Kant Sinha, chief wildlife warden of West Bengal.

On Monday, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had directed all tiger range states to observe tigers with symptoms of Covid-19 such as dry cough or laboured breathing. The advisory came after a tiger at the Bronx zoo in New York was detected with coronavirus. It was the first instance of a tiger being infected with the deadly disease.

As the Sundarbans delta is located along the Indo-Bangla border, the Border Security Force and police, who also patrol the delta in their own boats, have also been asked to look out for tigers which are found to be panting while crossing rivers from one island to another.

“Our men are patrolling the area. We have been asked to alert the forest department if we spot any tiger with symptoms such as dry cough, breathlessness and running nose,” said SS Guleria, BSF deputy inspector-general (South Bengal Frontier).

Out of the 2967 tigers in India, Sundarbans has around 90 tigers in its one national park and five wildlife sanctuaries. The Indian part of the Sundarbans forest spreads over 4,200 sq km comprising 48 islands crisscrossed by rivers. Unlike other forests, boats are the only means of patrolling this delta.

“We have around 1,200 camera traps which have been kept on standby on boats and floating stations. Around 30 double cylinder boats are operating in the field. If we get any information about any suspect tiger, our teams will move in and camera traps will be set up in that area,” said a senior official of the Sundarbans Biosphere Reserve who did not want to be named.

The state forest department has already stopped all kinds of tourism in the Sundarbans, which is known for its Royal Bengal Tiger and estuarine crocodiles, among other animals.

West Bengal is among the top three states in the list of casualties caused by human-tiger conflicts in India. At least 30 people have been killed by tigers between 2017 and 2019.