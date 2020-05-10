e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19: Maharashtra’s highest spike of 1,278 takes tally past 22,000

Covid-19: Maharashtra’s highest spike of 1,278 takes tally past 22,000

Maharashtras also has the highest number of Covid-19 casualties at 832.

india Updated: May 11, 2020 01:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Doctors and BMC workers screen residents in Mumbai’s Dharavi for Covid-19 on Sunday.(Pramod Thakur/HT PHOTO)
         

Maharashtra recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases on a single day at 1,278 on Sunday as the tally in the state jumped to 22,171, the state health department said.

Maharashtra’s tally is almost thrice of Gujarat, the state with the second highest number of Covid-19 infections at close to 8,000.

It also recorded the highest casualties in a single day with 53 deaths that took the number of fatalities in the state to 832.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

Nineteen of Sunday’s casualties were in Mumbai, five each from Pune and Jalgaon, three in Dhule, and one each in Vasai Virar, Pimpri Chinchwad, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Nandurbar, Solapur.

A total of 4,199 people have been discharged 4,199.The number of active cases in the state is 17,140 while 2,38,766 have been tested so far.

