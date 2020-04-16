Covid-19: No immediate plans to evacuate stranded Indians abroad

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 17:28 IST

There are no immediate plans to evacuate stranded Indians from different countries, government sources said Thursday.

“Stranded Indians are advised to stay put, Indian missions will assist them. So far, 3336 Indians have tested Covid-19 positive in 53 countries, 25 Indians have died abroad,” the sources said.

The Indian government had earlier said flights cannot be operated for some 20,000 Indians stranded around the world during the lockdown which has now been extended till May 3.

Sources said the government is also ramping up the fight against Covid-19.

“Besides 650,000 testing kits despatched from China today, India will also get large consignment of PPE kits soon,” sources said.

India will also provide hydroxycloroquine either as commercial sales or grants to 55 countries. Twenty one countries will get it as commercial sales

Sources said all formalities have been completed for first list of 13 countries including the United States which are getting hydroxycloroquine from India.

India which produces nearly 70 per cent of the world’s supply of hydroxycloroquine, India recently agreed to export the medicine to the US following a request by President Donald Trump.

Hydroxychloroquine or HCQ has emerged as a much sought-after medicine after preliminary trials in China suggested it boosted recovery and lowered the severity of coronavirus disease.

Last week, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that it won’t recommend hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 patients unless satisfactory results are seen during tests.

ICMR said hydroxychloroquine is recommended only to those asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19 and asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases.