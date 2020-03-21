Covid 19 outbreak: Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people

india

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 17:36 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a ban on gatherings of more than five people in the capital in a significant reduction from the previous cap on gatherings exceeding 50 people in the wake of coronaivrus spread in the country. He also cautioned that a lockdown could be considered in future if the situation demands.

Delhi has reported 30 cases of positive covid19 infections including one death so far and the government has shut down most public places including schools, colleges, cinemas, malls, restaurants, swimming pools etc to prevent community transmission of the disease.

“Any gathering of more than 5 people will not be allowed in Delhi. An order will be issued soon,” announced Kejriwal among several other measures to combat the wide-spread impact of the disease.

Delhi government has also cut down on presence of government staff in offices except for those employed with the essential services and also urged private firms to allow staff to work from home.

Chief minister said the government had not imposed a lockdown for now, but it would have to do if the need arises in the view of the coronavirus outbreak.

In other measures Kejriwal government decided to conduct all its press conferences online to protect journalists from the infection that has killed four people in the country so far and sickened 268 people.

The Delhi government also announced a 50% increase in ration from fair price shops in the capital keeping in mind the impact on daily wage earners who are believed to be the hardest-hit from the curtailment in economic activity. It also announced doubling up of the pension for widows, differently-abled and elderly for the month of March.

He added that seventy-two lakh people in Delhi get ration from fair price shops.

The government also announced a waiver on GST charges on hotel bills for quarantine patients in Delhi.