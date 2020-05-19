e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19: Over 50% of Delhi’s fatalities are over 60 years of age

Covid-19: Over 50% of Delhi’s fatalities are over 60 years of age

The death toll in the national capital is now 166 with a fatality rate of 1.57 per cent.

india Updated: May 19, 2020 21:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Medics attend to patients at a government hospital, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, Monday, May 18, 2020.
Medics attend to patients at a government hospital, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, Monday, May 18, 2020. (PTI)
         

Delhi currently has 5,638 active Covid-19 cases after 4,750 people were declared recovered out of a tally of 10,554, the state government’s health department said.

The death toll in the national capital is now 166 with a fatality rate of 1.57 per cent.

The highest casualty has been in the 60 plus age group with 87 deaths which accounts for 52 per cent of the casualties. There have been 45 casualties in the 50 to 59 years age group while 34 of those who died were less than 50 years old.

The Delhi government now has 1,779 Covid hospitals and 648 Covid care centres..

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who announced a slew of relaxations on Monday, took to Twitter on Tuesday urging citizens to maintain discipline to keep Covid-19 under control.

“Some economic activities are starting from today. It is our great responsibility to be fully disciplined and keep the coronavirus under control,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Most notably, Kejriwal allowed public transport to ply and shops and marketplaces to open after almost two months of lockdown, But there were no relaxations for containment zones in the capital.

