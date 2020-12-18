e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19 positive Anil Vij health improves, still in ICU: Officials

Covid-19 positive Anil Vij health improves, still in ICU: Officials

Vij, who had tested positive earlier this month on December 5, is admitted in Medanta hospital in Gurugram. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit after he reported of Covid-19 complications.

india Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 21:11 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij before volunteering in the trials for potential coronavirus vaccine Covaxin, at Civil Hospital in Ambala district.(PTI)
         

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij, who had tested positive for Covid-19, has recorded improvement on Friday in his health condition in the last 24 hours, doctors said. The health minister’s clinical condition is stable and his blood pressure, liver and kidney functions are also normal.

A team of doctors, including district chief medical officer Dr Virender Yadav, examined the minister on Friday morning. “His blood pressure, kidney and liver functions are normal. According to doctors, his clinical condition is stable,” Medanta said in a press release issued later in the day.

Also read: Haryana health minister Anil Vij in ICU after lung infection due to Covid

Vij, who had tested positive earlier this month on December 5, has been admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit after he reported of Covid-19 complications.

Vij is the BJP MLA from Ambala Cantt.

On December 12, he was shifted to PGIMS, Rohtak, where he had undergone convalescent plasma therapy. The minister had received one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate, which was part of a two-dose trial, a fortnight before he tested positive for the infection.

Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
Farmers’ protest: Solution soon, says Tomar | 4 key points
No signs of breakthrough after latest India-China WMCC meeting
Kidnappers of 8-year-old in Karnataka demand Rs 17 crore in Bitcoins
Well positioned to undertake vital role in Indian Ocean region: Army Vice Chief Saini
‘Ready to discuss all issues’: PM Modi to farmers on new laws, protest, MSP
