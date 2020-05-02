e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Pune district records 100th death

Covid-19: Pune district records 100th death

india Updated: May 02, 2020 11:28 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: Maharashtra’s Pune district recorded its 100th coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related death after a 68-year-old man died early Saturday morning. The district also reported 13 new Covid-19 positive cases and the overall tally stood at 1,828 till 10 am on Saturday.

On April 21, the 68-year-old man showed symptoms of Covid-19 and was admitted to Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital on April 24. He tested Covid-19 positive on the same day, and died on Saturday at around 2am from acute respiratory failure.

Of the 100 Covid-19 Covid-19 related deaths reported from Pune district, 62 occurred at Sassoon General Hospital, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (4), Aundh Government Hospital (5) and the rest at Dr. Naidu Hospital and other private hospitals under the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) jurisdiction.

top news
130 districts identified as Covid-19 hotspots home to nearly 400 million
130 districts identified as Covid-19 hotspots home to nearly 400 million
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
India records 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, 71 deaths in last 24 hours
India records 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, 71 deaths in last 24 hours
Was comparing him to McGrath, Akram: Razzaq on calling Bumrah ‘baby bowler’
Was comparing him to McGrath, Akram: Razzaq on calling Bumrah ‘baby bowler’
Google Meet, Teams and more collect more user data than expected
Google Meet, Teams and more collect more user data than expected
In photos: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un appears after 3 weeks
In photos: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un appears after 3 weeks
Driving in Green Zone during Lockdown 3.0? Here’s what you need to know
Driving in Green Zone during Lockdown 3.0? Here’s what you need to know
Expect three days of heavy rain, hailstorms from tomorrow: IMD
Expect three days of heavy rain, hailstorms from tomorrow: IMD
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper