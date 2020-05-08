Covid-19 state tally: Maharashtra inches towards 18,000-mark; Dadra Nagar Haveli reports first case

india

Updated: May 08, 2020 10:17 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 56,342 on Friday after more than 3,300 cases surfaced in the last 24 hours. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 37,916 active Covid-19 cases in the country, 16,539 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,886 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra are heading towards staggering 18,000-mark while Gujarat, the second worst-affected state has over 7,000 Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 17,974 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra continues to lead the state tally. The state has recorded 694 deaths so far while 3,301 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

The state is second in terms of number of Covid-19 cases. The tally in the state, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 7,012. While 425 people have died due to the coronavirus disease, Gujarat has seen 1,709 recoveries so far.

Delhi

As many as 5,980 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. Sixty six people have died from the infection while 1,931 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 5,409 Covid-19 cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 1,547 recoveries and 37 Covid-19 deaths.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 3,427 on Wednesday. The state has reported 97 fatalities, and 1,596 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 3,252 positive cases of coronavirus. one hundred ninety three people have died from Covid-19 here while 1,231 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 3,071 in Uttar Pradesh. While 1,250 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 62 have died from the infection here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 1,847 Covid-19 positive patients and 780 cases of recovery. Thirty eight people have died.

West Bengal

The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 1,548 on Friday. There have been 151 deaths and 364 recoveries in the state.

Telangana

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 1,123 in state so far. Six hundred fifty people have made a recovery from the virus while 29 people have died from Covid-19.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 793. Nine people have died from the infection while 335 were cured.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 705 Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths. Three hundred sixty six people have been cured and discharged.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 625 and 1,644 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 28 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen seven deaths. Two hundred sixty people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 149 in Punjab.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 503 coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Kerala has witnessed four deaths due to Covid-19 while 474 people have successfully recovered.

In Bihar, 550 people have tested positive for coronavirus, five people have died while 246 patients have recovered. Odisha has 219 Covid-19 positive patients, 62 have recovered while two people have died. Jharkhand has 132 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 41 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 61 coronavirus patients, 39 patients have recovered from the infection, one patient has died. Himachal Pradesh has 46 cases, two patients have died and 38 have recovered. Assam has reported 54 Covid-19 cases, one person has died while 34 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 59 cases of coronavirus and 38 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 135 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 21 have recovered, one patient has died. Andaman had 33 Covid-19 cases, all of them have now recovered.

Ladakh has 42 patients, 17 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Puducherry has reported nine cases, six have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases and one death, 10 patients have recovered.

Manipur had two coronavirus cases, and those have recovered. Tripura, meanwhile, has 65 cases, two patients have recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Mizoram; the Arunachal patient has recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.