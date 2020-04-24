e-paper
Covid-19: Stocks of free pulses shipped to states

States that have started distributing 1 kg of free pulses to each household include Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

india Updated: Apr 24, 2020 20:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A majority of states, including Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi have only received the partial stock. (Bloomberg)
         

The Union government has shipped over 107,077 tonne of pulses to more than 12 states under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana to eligible households, which include the poorest 20% of the population, a statement from the agriculture ministry said.

“In order to provide the food security during the prevailing situation due to COVID 19 pandemic, the Government has decided to distribute pulses to the eligible households under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PM-GKY). About 107,077.85 MT pulses have so far been issued to the States/UTs,” the agriculture ministry statement said.

However, some states have not started distribution yet and drawing up schedules for their distribution.

States that have started distributing 1 kg of free pulses to each household include Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

A majority of states, including Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi have only received the partial stock. These states are planning their distribution schedules and will start distribution to eligible beneficiaries in phased manner according to their plan, the ministry said.

According to data collected from different states, pulses will be distributed to 190 million household across 36 states and Union territories.

