Covid-19 update: Coronavirus cases rise to 31787 in India, death toll at 1008

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 18:11 IST

The Ministry of Health updated the number of coronavirus cases to 31,787 on Wednesday evening. The figure includes 22,982 active cases, 7,796 patients who have been cured or discharged and 1008 fatalities.

According to the health ministry, 1,813 new Covid-19 cases and 71 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that India’s doubling rate of Covid-19 positive cases is 11.3 days since the last three days. The minister added that the country’s mortality rate due to coronavirus is around 3 per cent.

“Only 0.33 per cent Covid-19 patients are on ventilators, 1.5 per cent patients are on oxygen support and 2.34 per cent patients are in the ICU, which reflects the quality of care being provided across the country,” Vardhan stated.

With 9,318 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be worst-affected state. Gujarat comes at the second spot with 3,774 coronavirus cases followed by the national capital which has reported 3,314 coronavirus patients so far.

Punjab on Wednesday announced an extension in coronavirus curfew for two more weeks till May 17 but with some relaxation. Limited easing of restrictions will be in place every day from 7 am to 11 am, starting Thursday. The containment and red zones will, however, continue to remain under total lockdown.

“The State Home Department has issued detailed guidelines clarifying that the word ‘shopping complexes’ is replaced with ‘market complexes’ within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities meaning thereby that activities in market complexes would continue to remain prohibited till May 3, 2020,” the statement said.