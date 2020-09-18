e-paper
Covid-19 vaccine: These seven firms in India have license for vaccine manufacture

Covid-19 vaccine: These seven firms in India have license for vaccine manufacture

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization has not received any report regarding any deviation from the standard procedures in research and development of Covid-19 vaccine.

Sep 18, 2020
Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia.
The health ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Friday that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization has not received any report regarding any deviation from the standard procedures in research and development of Covid-19 vaccine. Health minister of state Ashwini Kumar Choubey informed the Lower House that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has granted test license permission for manufacture of Covid-19 vaccine for pre-clinical test, examination and analysis to seven firms.

List of firms

1. Serum Institute of India, Pune

2. Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Ahmedabad

3. Bharat Biotech International Ltd, Hyderabad

4. Biological E Ltd, Hyderabad

5. Reliance Life Sciences, Mumbai

6. Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Hyderabad

7. Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited, Pune

On Thursday, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan in the Rajya Sabha said while a vaccine could become available by the beginning of next year, it would still take time to reach everyone.

“We hope that by the beginning of the next year we will get a vaccine. We are also coordinating with World Health Organization (WHO) and other bodies. We are among the few countries that have managed to isolate the virus. There are around 40,000 samples that are being studied,” the minister had said.

