Covid-19: What you need to know today

india

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 02:26 IST

The total number of people infected by Sars-CoV-2, the virus which causes the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has crossed 1.6 million. Of these, at least 100,000 have died. And at last count, 177 of the 195 countries in the world had confirmed cases. In India, the number of cases on Friday night was 7,556, and there have been 250 deaths attributed to Covid-19. Like many parts of the world, India is in the midst of a nationwide lockdown. Most people who can work from home are working from home; many factories are shut; all recreational facilities are closed; and there’s no work happening in construction, and very little in agriculture, the most employment-intensive sectors of the economy.

Across 32 states and Union territories affected by the disease, local administrations have declared containment zones, and almost completely sealed these off from the rest of the neighbourhood, or city, or district, or state as the case may be.

Apart from affecting lives and livelihoods, Covid-19 has affected our very way of life. And it has changed the way we work. Many believe that things will never be the same again — even when we have vanquished the virus.

What little we know of Sars-CoV-2 tells us that it is highly infectious. That it can live on metallic surfaces for days. That it can be transmitted through mere exhalations. And that apart from social distancing, self-isolation, simply not going out and interacting with as few people as possible is the best way to prevent infections (and also break the chain of infections).

Yet, there are people who are out and about, doing what they usually do.

The newspaper vendor delivering papers.

The municipality worker sweeping the streets.

The sanitation worker disinfecting a neighbourhood.

The grocer and the pharmacist who remain open for business.

The delivery people who drop off food or other purchases.

The police who man pickets and maintain order.

The health care workers who care for the ill.

The volunteers who feed the poor (and, lest we forget, those who feed stray dogs and cows).

There are more — from the researcher experimenting with cures, to the worker in a factory making protective overalls — but you get the picture.

All of them go on about their work as if nothing has happened. But what may have been the ordinary in the past is now the heroic. Mundane acts of drudgery are now selfless acts of courage. These people, and what they do isn’t just our link with the past — but makes the present bearable.

Most of these people go on about their work as if it is business as usual — either the significance of what they do is lost on them, or they do not want to make much of it. I’d like to think it is the latter. These are ordinary men and women doing extraordinary things without making a big deal of it.

Yet, at a time when staying in is the surest way to stay safe, the mere act of venturing out to perform what the law calls an “essential service” is a display of selflessness. Of courage in the face of adversity. Of resilience. When (not if, but when) we defeat the virus, it will be because of these people.

And so, starting today, Hindustan Times will feature as many of such people as it can on its pages in a series branded HT Salutes. They may not need the recognition (and probably don’t want it), but a country in want of positivity and heroes desperately needs their stories.