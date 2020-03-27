e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: With hardly any donations, blood banks run dry in Kolkata

Covid-19: With hardly any donations, blood banks run dry in Kolkata

Those looking for blood are being asked to get donors of the required group. However, getting donors has become a problem because of the lockdown.

india Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
A paramedic staff member enters a newly setup isolation ward for the people who suffer symptoms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a hospital in Kolkata.
A paramedic staff member enters a newly setup isolation ward for the people who suffer symptoms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a hospital in Kolkata.(REUTERS)
         

Almost all blood banks in Kolkata have run out of stock as donation camps have not been held in two weeks following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Those looking for blood are being asked to get donors of the required group. However, getting donors has become a problem because of the lockdown.

The state health department has advised hospitals to keep planned operations on hold and attend to emergency cases, health department officials said.

Apart from those in big state-run hospitals, most blood banks in Kolkata are privately run. In the districts, private nursing homes procure blood from the state general hospitals.

“All blood banks from where we procure blood have run dry. We have completely stopped planned surgeries. Blood is necessary for cardiac surgeries, cancer surgeries and even caesarean deliveries and these procedures cannot be delayed indefinitely. The government must organise blood donation camps in a restricted manner,” said Dr Kalyan Kar, head of surgery at the Mukundapur unit of AMRI Hospital, one of the biggest private hospital chains in the state.

“Under the present circumstances, it is not possible for the families of all patients to get donors,” Dr Kar added.

“We have no blood in stock. People looking for blood have to get donors. We are only testing their blood and drawing one unit as per rules. For people looking for several units, it is a huge problem,” said a spokesperson of Ashok Blood Bank in Kolkata.

“We have nothing left in stock. If this shortage persists, people will be in trouble,” said a spokesperson at Life Care, blood bank in Kolkata that remains open for 24 hours.

“The crisis started soon after donation camps stopped,” said a spokesperson of Bhoruka Research Centre.

“To conduct operations at my department we are drawing blood from donors,” said Dr Arunava Sengupta, head of the ENT unit at SSKM Hospital, the biggest state-run multispecialty hospital in Bengal.

Responding to the crisis, some officers of the Kolkata Police donated blood on Wednesday.

tags
top news
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
Trump signs $2 trillion rescue plan for coronavirus-hit US economy
Trump signs $2 trillion rescue plan for coronavirus-hit US economy
Coronavirus lockdown day three roundup in key points
Coronavirus lockdown day three roundup in key points
‘Shame on you’ - Sakshi Dhoni hits out at false news
‘Shame on you’ - Sakshi Dhoni hits out at false news
Kerala IAS officer who jumped home quarantine and headed to UP suspended
Kerala IAS officer who jumped home quarantine and headed to UP suspended
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production
Coronavirus | Sars-Cov-2 image; NEET postponed; RBI cuts repo rate: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | Sars-Cov-2 image; NEET postponed; RBI cuts repo rate: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news