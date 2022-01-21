Covid 3rd wave: Delhi's R-value drops below 1; Karnataka withdraws curbs | 5 points

The weekend lockdown in Delhi, imposed two weeks ago, will be in place this weekend too, as lieutenant governor Anil Baijal rejected the Delhi government's proposal to lift the weekend lockdown. However, private offices are now allowed to operate at 50% capacity instead of a complete work from home. Karnataka has withdrawn the weekend restriction starting from this week only. Sunday lockdown will be in place in Tamil Nadu as well.

Here are 5 points about the present Covid-19 situation of the country:

1. Delhi on Friday reported 10,756 fresh infections and 38 fatalities. Mumbai, at the same time, reported 5,008 new infections and 12 deaths. The 24-hour tally of Bengaluru was 29,068. Kerala reported 41,668 fresh infections.

2. Maharashtra is preparing to reopen schools from Monday. Pune on Friday reported 16,618 fresh infections in the highest single-day addition so far.

3. In a major drop of the R-value (reproduction value) which denotes the rate of the transmission of the infection among people, India's reproduction value stood at 1.1 on January 18. a significant fall from 2.24 on January 13, 4.03 on January 19, the Cambridge tracker of India's Covid-19 pandemic said.

4. The reproduction value of Covid in Delhi (0.68), Maharashtra (0.87) and West Bengal (0.69) has fallen below 1 indicating that the transmission of the infection has slowed down in these places.

5. India on Friday reported 3,47,254 fresh infections a day after the 24-hour tally breached the 3 lakh mark in the ongoing third wave of the pandemic. According to scientific projections, India's daily tally will not cross 4 lakh in the third wave and will fall below 3 lakh by end of January.