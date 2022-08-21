Covid: 85,000 infections this week; active cases under 1 lakh-mark | Top points

India's daily Covid-19 tally dropped by 13 per cent in the last 24 hours as the country witnessed 11,539 fresh infections, the Union health ministry data stated on Sunday. The fresh deaths due to Covid-19 were at 34, including nine deaths reconciled by Kerala, taking the overall toll to 5,27,332. Yesterday, the country had reported 13,272 new cases and 36 deaths.

Here are the top 7 updates on Covid-19 situation in India

1. India has logged over 85,000 cases this week.The daily Covid tally stood at 8,813 on Monday, but on Tuesday the daily cases witnessed a marginal rise with nearly 15,000 infections. India saw 9,000 cases on Wednesday. On Thursday, 12,608 fresh infections were reported, followed by more than 15,000 new cases on Friday.

2. Sunday’s coronavirus infections pushed the total tally to 4,43,39,429, while the number of active cases below the 1 lakh mark. The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections.

3.The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.75 per cent as against 4.21 per cent a day ago; and the weekly positivity rate at 3.88 per cent.

4. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,37,12,218 on Sunday. The national Covid-19 recovery rate now stands at 98.58 per cent, the ministry said.

5. In terms of vaccination coverage, 209.67 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 26 lakh vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. Of these, 22 lakh were booster doses.

6. Speaking of statewise Covid cases, Maharashtra logged 1,855 fresh infections in the last 24 hours - of which Mumbai accounted for 849 and Nashik for 57 new cases.

7. While Delhi reported 1,109 Covid cases, Madhya Pradesh saw 106 new cases and 357 infections were reported in Telangana. Gujarat saw 258 cases, while 334 were reported in J&K as per data shared by news agency PTI.

