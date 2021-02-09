Covid deaths 15-20 times higher in patients with comorbidities: ICMR

Probability of intensive care unit (ICU) admission or death increases by 15 to 20 times in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients with comorbidities, according to government experts, highlighting the need for taking the vaccine against the viral disease.

“It has been observed these conditions increase death and ICU admission risk by almost 15-20 times in anyone who has comorbidities such as blood pressure, diabetes, or lung- or heart-related diseases, as compared to those with no comorbidities, which is why those with comorbidities would benefit most with vaccination,” said Dr NK Arora, chair, operations research group, National Task Force, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Dr Arora is also an adviser of the National Adverse Event Following Immunisation committee. He is one of the experts who are a part of government’s outreach initiative to address concerns regarding Covid-19 vaccination.

“If there is any specific doubt, potential beneficiaries with comorbidities can consult their doctor before taking the shot. It is important to complete the full course of vaccination as antibodies against the virus develop only 15 days after having taken the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and we are fully protected,” he added.

It is also important for those persons to take the shot who have had Covid-19 in the past.

“We have seen that one third of those with Covid-19 do not develop neutralising antibodies, and there is no definitive answer to how long these antibodies last among Indians. As a result it is important for everyone to take the vaccine for us to prevent getting the disease,” he said.

India started the Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year, with the aim of vaccinating close to 10 million healthcare workers in the initial phases.

As states began scaling up the vaccination sessions, the Centre directed states to also begin vaccinating their frontline workers simultaneously. On February 2, the states began to do so.

As on Monday, February 8, more than 6 million beneficiaries (60,35,660) were vaccinated that included 54,12,270 health care workers and 6,23,390 frontline workers in the country.

India has become the fastest country to vaccinate 6 million beneficiaries countrywide.

“This feat was achieved in just 24 days. USA took 26 days to reach this mark whereas the UK achieved this in 46 days. Till Monday, 8,257 vaccination sessions were held,” said Union health ministry in a statement.

Eleven states have already vaccinated at least 65% of the registered healthcare workers.

“Eleven States/UTs have reported less than 40% coverage of vaccinating healthcare workers. These are—Delhi, J&K, Ladakh, Punjab, D&NH, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Puducherry. Ten States account for 75.12% of the total beneficiaries vaccinated today (Monday),” the statement further read.

A total of 29 persons who were given the shot have been hospitalised so far, which comprises 0.0005% of the total vaccinations.

Of the 29 cases of hospitalisations, 19 were discharged after treatment, while nine persons died, according to the health ministry data.

The most recent hospitalisation is of a person who is suffering from bilateral facial palsy, and has been admitted at Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thiruvananathpuram. The patient is stable.

A total of 23 deaths have been recorded to date, which comprise 0.0004% of the total vaccinations. Of the 23, nine persons died in the hospital while 14 deaths have been recorded outside the hospital.

In last 24 hours, one death has been reported of a 29-year-old female, a resident of Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. None of these deaths have been causally linked with Covid-19 vaccination. “No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date,” said the ministry statement.