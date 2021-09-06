Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid: India logs lowest deaths in 5 months; Kerala top contributor of new cases

At present, active cases comprise 1.23 per cent of the total infections registered so far at 3,30,27,621.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 09:55 AM IST
A citizen gets tested for Covid at a special test camp for people wanting to travel for Ganeshotsav, in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. (Vijay Bate/HT)

Coronavirus cases in the country witnessed a drop in fresh infections with 38,948 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday taking the active caseload to 4,04,874. Of these, Kerala contributed 26,701 infections in the last 24 hours.

With 219 patients dying from the disease, this became the lowest in 167 days or a little more than five months. India had reported 199 deaths in a single day on March 23.

As far as the fresh infections are concerned, the tally was about 4,000 less than Sunday’s figures when 42,766 new infections were recorded. However, the daily positivity rate went up to 2.76 per cent from Sunday’s 2.45 per cent.

The daily positivity rate has remained below three per cent for the last seven days and below five per cent for 91 straight days.

According to latest updates from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, 219 patients died from the viral disease and 43,903 people recovered during the same period, pushing the fatality and recovery tallies to 4,40,752 and 3,21,81,995, respectively.

At present, active cases comprise 1.23 per cent of the total cases registered so far at 3,30,27,621.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 14,10,649 were tested for the virus during the day, while a total of 53,14,68,867 samples have been tested across the country.

So far, 68,75,41,762 vaccine doses against the virus have been administered against the viral disease across the country under the nationwide inoculation drive launched earlier this year of which 25,23,089 jabs were given in the last 24 hours.  

The government said more than 5.08 crore doses were still available with states and Union territories, while another 1.44 crore jabs were in pipeline.

