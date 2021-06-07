Covid positivity rate in MP below 1%, active cases down to 10,103

The positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh has been has been less than 1% in the last seven days even as the state recorded 735 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday and its cumulative tally reached 785,196 including 10,103 active infections and 8337 deaths, official data showed.

According to the state government on Sunday, 81,636 tests were conducted and out of which 735 came positive, clocking a positivity rate of 0.9 per cent. “In terms of active cases, the state stood at seventh place on April 21. After 38 days, the drop in case saw it way down at 19th place on May 29. There is a constant drop in positivity rate from the first week of May. Today, it came down to only 2.1,” a government release said.

Positivity rate shows the total daily number of virus tests conducted and how many of these tests were positive.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said a decision regarding lifting the curbs will be taken keeping the coronavirus situation in mind. A lockdown in place in the central state till June 15. Experts have said that the rate of Covid-19 infection has come down due to the lockdown and people's cooperation.

The recovery rate in Madhya Pradesh has gone up to 97.65% and no district of the state is in the red zone. During the last 24 hours, no positive case has been found in Alirajpur and Burhanpur districts of the state. “In Dindori district, there was no positive case on May 28. In last days, except for five districts of Indore, Bhopal, Sagar, Ratlam and Anuppur, average positivity rate dropped to 5 or less than 5 per cent,” the release added.

In Indore, which was once the worst-affected city, the Covid-19 tally went up to 151,772 after 202 fresh cases were registered on Sunday.