Home / India News / Covid precautionary dose for all adults from Sunday: How to book appointment
india news

Covid precautionary dose for all adults from Sunday: How to book appointment

For now, these booster shots will be administered only at private vaccine centres, the Union health ministry said.
A beneficiary being inoculated against Covid-19 during a special vaccination drive by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. (Bachchan Kumar/Ht Photo)
A beneficiary being inoculated against Covid-19 during a special vaccination drive by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. (Bachchan Kumar/Ht Photo)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 04:00 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Union health ministry announced on Friday that from April 10, all adults will be eligible for a ‘precautionary’ or booster dose against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). However, for now, such vaccination will be available only at private centres, the ministry further said. The decision also means that the drive to administer precautionary dose to adults will begin exactly three months after the commencement of exercise to administer booster or third dose to healthcare and frontline workers, as well as senior citizens with co-morbidities.

Also Read | Covid booster dose for all adults from Sunday at private vaccine centres

The booking of slots, as usual, can be done through the CoWIN portal. Here's how you can book an appointment for the precautionary dose:

(1.) Log in to https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/

(2.) Enter the mobile number used for booking slots for the first and second dose.

Also Read | In marginal rise, India records 1,109 new Covid-19 cases; daily toll at 43

(3.) A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number.

(4.) You will now see details of the first two doses, as well as the Precaution dose tab. You will also see the number of days left for the booster dose and the due date.

(5.) Then, click on the ‘Schedule precaution dose’ tab to book an appointment.

(6.) Search for a vaccination centre using PIN code or by selecting district and state. 

(7.) Select a centre and the time slot. Also, you will be inoculated with the same jab as for the first two shots.

(8.) Upon successfully booking a slot, its details will be visible on the screen. 

(9.) As a confirmation of the appointment, you will receive a message from VM-NHPSMS on your registered mobile number. An OTP will also be sent; it is to be shown at the vaccination centre.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vaccination covid-19
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out