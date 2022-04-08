Covid precautionary dose for all adults from Sunday: How to book appointment

The Union health ministry announced on Friday that from April 10, all adults will be eligible for a ‘precautionary’ or booster dose against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). However, for now, such vaccination will be available only at private centres, the ministry further said. The decision also means that the drive to administer precautionary dose to adults will begin exactly three months after the commencement of exercise to administer booster or third dose to healthcare and frontline workers, as well as senior citizens with co-morbidities.

Also Read | Covid booster dose for all adults from Sunday at private vaccine centres

The booking of slots, as usual, can be done through the CoWIN portal. Here's how you can book an appointment for the precautionary dose:

(1.) Log in to https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/

(2.) Enter the mobile number used for booking slots for the first and second dose.

Also Read | In marginal rise, India records 1,109 new Covid-19 cases; daily toll at 43

(3.) A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number.

(4.) You will now see details of the first two doses, as well as the Precaution dose tab. You will also see the number of days left for the booster dose and the due date.

(5.) Then, click on the ‘Schedule precaution dose’ tab to book an appointment.

(6.) Search for a vaccination centre using PIN code or by selecting district and state.

(7.) Select a centre and the time slot. Also, you will be inoculated with the same jab as for the first two shots.

(8.) Upon successfully booking a slot, its details will be visible on the screen.

(9.) As a confirmation of the appointment, you will receive a message from VM-NHPSMS on your registered mobile number. An OTP will also be sent; it is to be shown at the vaccination centre.