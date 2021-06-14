Covid second wave: 73% elderly suffered from abuse during lockdown, finds study

At least 73% of the elderly population said that they have experienced abuse during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic this year, according to a report released by the Agewell Foundation. The report, which took responses from 5,000 elderly also highlighted that 82% of those respondents said that their lives have been adversely affected due to the current Covid-19 situation.

The respondents said that cases of abuse against them increased during and after the lockdown period. Among them, 61% claimed interpersonal relationships to be the main factor for increased incidences of elder abuse in households. The survey also showed that 65% of these elderly people were facing neglect in their life while at least 58% of them said that they were suffering abuse in their families and in society.

The report also highlighted that every third elderly person (35.1%) claimed that older people face incidents of domestic violence in their old age.

“Older persons are the most vulnerable so far as the coronavirus threat and its impact is concerned. There is an urgent need to sensitize the entire community about the growing incidents of elder abuse. Older persons also need to be educated about support systems, legal provisions and non-formal support networks, accessible and available to them,” Himanshu Rath, chairman of the Agewell Foundation, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The report also highlighted that most elderly have to depend on family care which makes them vulnerable and also said mistreatment, elder abuse and harassment occur primarily within their respective families. Among the worst affected are elderly women due to their poor financial status, increased level of dependency and due to longer lifespan compared to elderly men, the report further added.