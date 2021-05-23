Covid situation stabilising, focus on improving it: Govt

The overall Covid-19 situation in the country appears to be stabilising and the government will work towards ensuring further improvement, the Union health ministry said on Saturday, even as it clarified that children are not immune from the infection, but the severity of the disease in this age group is lower than that in adults.

“There are only seven states that are reporting more than 10,000 cases and six states with 5,000-10,000 cases. Six states are reporting a high number of deaths. These are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, UP, Punjab and Delhi,” said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Union health ministry, during a press briefing.

There are more than 93 districts where declining case positivity is being noted, he added.

The statement comes as India’s tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 26,528,515 on Saturday, with 240,566 new cases. The toll due to the disease rose to 299,309 with 3,734 fresh fatalities.

Niti Aayog member (health) VK Paul said: “It is not that children are affected less by the infection; our sero-survey shows antibody prevalence in children to be between 10 and 17%. We also know that children can transmit the infection to others. When children do get the infection, the symptoms are mild most of the time. Fortunately, a very small percentage of the children need to be hospitalised.”

He added that there was already a protocol in place for treating infected children that must be followed.

Paul also said there was no need to stop breastfeeding after receiving the vaccine against Covid-19. “Now, lactating women can get the vaccine. But, there is a myth that breastfeeding should be stopped for a day or two after vaccination. This is not true. Breastfeeding should be done as usual; it should not be stopped. This is not part of any advisory.”

About the surge in cases in rural areas, Paul said: “This time, the rural areas have also been affected. Given this, the jahan bimar, wahan upchar slogan becomes more important. Even those who are recovering at home should be connected to the health system for advice and it has to be ensured that those in need of hospitalisation are able to get ambulance, beds in a timely manner.”

Asked about vaccine wastage, the health ministry said Covishield wastage has reduced from 8% on March 1 to 1% now, while Covaxin wastage decreased from 17% to 4% in the same period.

The ministry also addressed concerns regarding the rising cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in Covid patients. Paul said the availability of Amphotericin-B, the key drug to treat the deadly disease, is now being increased and the ministry is in touch with five additional manufacturers.

“The possibility of mucormycosis (also known as black fungus) increases when the blood sugar levels are uncontrolled. It is essential for people to control this. There is also a role of steroids; steroids are wonder drugs that can save lives. But if the use is not rational – if it is given before time, given for a longer duration, prescribed in higher doses than required, taken without need, and given for undue time – it can harm,” he said.