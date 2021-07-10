‘Covid testing enough for global travel, not vaccine discrimination’: Jaishankar

Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Friday the international travel on the basis of coronavirus (Covid-19) testing is “good enough” even as some countries have introduced the requirement for vaccination, and called for the need to reach an understanding.

“People who are tested before for international travel and tested on arrival is a good enough basis for travel, but some countries have now introduced the issue of vaccination,” he said while addressing a joint press conference after meeting his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

Jaishankar added that he and Lavrov had discussions on how travellers of their respective countries are not “discriminated against” and how “understandings” regarding the travel of Indians and Russians to each other’s countries can be reached.

The external affairs minister also stated that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has allowed Russia and India to demonstrate the strength of their cooperation, and the production of Sputnik vaccine is one of them. “I think we have to protect our population and help the world, and the two go together that they are part of the same issue,” Jaishankar added during the conference.

Moreover, Lavrov pointed out that Russia is ready for a discussion with India regarding coordinating their possibilities pertaining to citizens vaccinated against Covid-19. “I think that we can reach an agreement here, and it will serve as an example to other states,” he added.

The Russian foreign minister also highlighted that both Russia and India are against politicisation of vaccines, and that he is “confident” the majority of countries will share this approach.

Jaishankar also thanked Russia for the nation’s aid to India during the latter’s fight against the coronavirus crisis. Russia had sent at least 22 tonnes of medical supplies to the country during the peak of the pandemic.

“Despite several changes happening across the planet, both before and during the pandemic, our time-tested and trust-based relationship remains very strong and continues to grow,” the external affairs minister said.

Jaishankar also stated that India is Russia’s “partner in the production of Sputnik-V vaccine” and that this approach is not only good for both the countries, but also for the rest of the world.

Notably, The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has joined hands with India pharmaceutical firm ‘Dr Reddy’s’ to manufacture and produce Sputnik-V vaccine in India. The RDIF has also inked collaboration with Stelis Biopharma, Gland Pharma, Virchow Biotech, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, and Morepen Laboratories to produce Covid-19 vaccines in the India.

