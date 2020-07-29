e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5

Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5

The government has announced guidelines for Unlock 3 phase of Covid containment.

india Updated: Jul 29, 2020 19:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union government has allowed operation of gymnasiums and Yoga institutes in Unlock 3 phase.
Union government has allowed operation of gymnasiums and Yoga institutes in Unlock 3 phase.(HT Photo)
         

The Central government has given permission to operate Yoga institutes and gymnasiums during the Unlock 3 phase announced on Wednesday evening. However, education institutes, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls will continue to remain closed till August 31.

Yoga institutes and gymnasiums were shut down since March 25, when the first phase of nationwide lockdown was announced. The centre has been ordering a phased wise reopening of economy after two months of hard lockdown ended in May.

“Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to function from August 5, 2020 for which Standard Operating Procedure (SoPs) will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare ,” the order states.

The first two phase of Unlock- a term coined to represent the various stages of unlocking the economy-- has led to resumption of most commercial activities including restricted domestic aviation and train operations apart from restaurants, hotels, saloons, malls etc. However, the government has been wary of other activities that are likely to result in mass congregation at one place including metro operations, entertainment parks and cinema halls. It has allowed religious activities but with SOPs restricting the number of attendees at such gatherings.

The order released by the Union home secretary also says that every other activity that has been permitted outside of designated containment zones will continue without any restriction.

The guidelines also do not permit resumption of metro train services in any part of the country. Delhi government under Kejriwal has been seeking resumption of Delhi Metro services citing the improved Covid 19 situation in the capital.

Shopping mall operators had also presented a case for reopening of cinema halls in their premises citing it as the next logical step after reopening of malls.

tags
top news
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
LIVE: In Unlock 3, no night curfew from Aug 1; schools, colleges, metro to remain shut
LIVE: In Unlock 3, no night curfew from Aug 1; schools, colleges, metro to remain shut
Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5
Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5
Rajasthan CM proposes House session from Aug 14, meets Guv’s 21-day condition
Rajasthan CM proposes House session from Aug 14, meets Guv’s 21-day condition
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will be unbiased
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will be unbiased
‘Will punish IIT Bombay. Is it a child’s play?’: Supreme Court rebukes
‘Will punish IIT Bombay. Is it a child’s play?’: Supreme Court rebukes
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In