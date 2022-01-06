Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Covid vaccination for teenagers: These 5 states have administered most shots so far
india news

Covid vaccination for teenagers: These 5 states have administered most shots so far

A total of 40,80,263 people aged between 15 and 17 took the Covid-19 vaccine shots in the last 24 hours, following which the country's cumulative coverage among the age bracket touched 1,27,60,148, according to Union health ministry.
Bharat Biotech's indigenous vaccine Covaxin is being administered to those aged 15-17 at the moment. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 06, 2022 01:05 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

More than 1 crore individuals aged 15-17 have been inoculated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines in India so far, according to data released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The figures are the latest update to the drive that was launched three days before on January 3.

As many as 40,80,263 teenagers were administered the vaccine jabs in the last 24 hours. Following the latest additions, the overall vaccination coverage among 15-17 year olds in the country has reached 1,27,60,148.

The achievement was appreciated by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya after he took to Twitter on Wednesday to laud the “superb enthusiasm among young India” to get vaccinated.

Since the start of the drive, some states have given the vaccine doses to more than one lakh teens while there are some that have administered over 10 lakh individuals aged 15-17 with the shots.

Here are top five states that have administered the most Covid-19 vaccine shots to 15-17 year olds:

  1. Madhya Pradesh (16,52,309)

2. Gujarat (13,63,147)

3. Andhra Pradesh (13,02,027)

RELATED STORIES

4. Rajasthan (11,82,158)

5. Karnataka (11,21,569)

This development is especially important at a time the country is combatting the highly infectious Omicron variant, which was first discovered in South Africa and has been classified as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation (WHO). So far, India has confirmed 2,630 cases of the new strain, with Maharashtra and Delhi remaining the most-affected by it.

Furthermore, India has been witnessing high single-day Covid-19 cases for the last few weeks amid the Omicron outbreak. On Thursday, the country logged a whopping 90,928 new cases, up from 58,097 on the preceding day, which is a jump of 56.5 per cent in 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india covid-19 omicron coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP