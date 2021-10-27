Mandaviya to meet state health ministers today over ramping up vaccine drive

The Covid-19 vaccination drive, pandemic emergency response package, and the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission are among the key topics to be discussed as union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will meet all state health ministers in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The interaction will take place at Vigyan Bhawan, starting at 3pm, according to the Press and Information Bureau (PIB).

“It will be an elaborate interaction with the states to know what they are doing for pandemic management, what is lacking, and how the central government can help in achieving their targets,” said a central government official aware of the matter, on condition of anonymity. “The health ministry has been conducting such discussions from time to time. It will be along similar lines, as the [Covid-19] pandemic is not over yet.”

The Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched on October 25 and its implementation is expected to be discussed in detail with health ministers of the states and union territories.

“This ambitious initiative was drafted in consultation with the states and will be implemented in collaboration with the states and the union territories. We will work together, with the Centre providing all necessary support to make this happen in the next five years,” health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in Tuesday’s media briefing on the mission.

Under the scheme, a national institution for “One Health”, four new National Institutes for Virology, a regional research platform for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Southeast Asia region, nine bio-safety Level III labs, and five new regional national centres for disease control will be set up to help in conducting more research in the field.

The project aims to build an IT-enabled disease surveillance system by developing a network of surveillance labs at the block, district, regional and national levels, and also in metropolitan areas.

An integrated health information portal will be expanded for the states and union territories to connect with all the public health labs.