Covid-19 caller tune with Amitabh Bachchan's voice to be replaced with new one: Report
The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic brought with itself a novel initiative from the government's side - to give basic information to people when they call someone. The caller tune disseminates information about the disease and how to prevent it.
In the last few months, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan lent his voice for the novel initiative. But now, there are reports that his voice is being replaced with a new one.
Some media reports quoted sources in the Union health ministry to say that the new voice - which will be that of a female - will inform people about the vaccination drive which will begin from January 16.
The drive, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the world's biggest, will see inoculation of healthcare and other frontline workers who have been engaged in treating and helping the people affected by Covid-19. About 30 millions such workers are expected to be vaccinated in the first phase of the drive.
Earlier this month, a Public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre to remove Bachchan’s voice from the caller tune on the grounds that he himself, along with some family members, had been infected by the virus.
The matter has been listed for hearing on January 18.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday released details about the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive scheduled to begin on Saturday.
In a statement, the PMO said that over 3,000 sites across all states and union territories (UTs) will be virtually connected when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the drive via video conferencing on January 16.
In the second phase, people above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 270 million will be inoculated.
