Covid-19 LIVE updates: US contributed to Covax more than any other nation, says Biden
With the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) gradually ebbing, India has been recording less than 100,000 daily new cases for over three days in a row. As many as 94,052 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country on Thursday, mounting the cumulative infection tally to 29,183,121. Although the number of daily new deaths rose drastically during this period -- likely as a result of Bihar auditing its coronavirus disease-related figures and clearing its long Covid-19 data backlog -- more people than ever in the country are recovering from the disease.
India's recovery rate has improved to 94.76%. Active cases fell further to 1,167,952, a decline of 63,463 cases, and are currently at 1,167,952, comprising 4% of the total number of positive cases.
JUN 11, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Pakistan's Punjab to block SIM cards of unvaccinated citizens
In an unconventional move to tackle Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy, the provincial government in Pakistan's Punjab has decided to block SIM cards of all those citizens who refuse to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19.
According to the ARY News, this decision was taken at a meeting presided over by Provincial health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid in Lahore on Thursday.
JUN 11, 2021 07:26 AM IST
UK pledges 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses globally
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the United Kingdom will start donating vaccines to countries in need within weeks, with at least 100 million surplus doses set to be distributed in the next year.
JUN 11, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
There’s no reason to panic about children being targeted in the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and enough justification to prioritize vaccinations for those over the age of 18. Read More
