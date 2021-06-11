Covid-19 LIVE updates: US contributed to Covax more than any other nation, says Biden

With the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) gradually ebbing, India has been recording less than 100,000 daily new cases for over three days in a row. As many as 94,052 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country on Thursday, mounting the cumulative infection tally to 29,183,121. Although the number of daily new deaths rose drastically during this period -- likely as a result of Bihar auditing its coronavirus disease-related figures and clearing its long Covid-19 data backlog -- more people than ever in the country are recovering from the disease.

India's recovery rate has improved to 94.76%. Active cases fell further to 1,167,952, a decline of 63,463 cases, and are currently at 1,167,952, comprising 4% of the total number of positive cases.