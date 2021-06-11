Home / India News / Covid-19 LIVE updates: US contributed to Covax more than any other nation, says Biden
New Delhi: Traffic during evening rush-hour on a road after further ease in Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
New Delhi: Traffic during evening rush-hour on a road after further ease in Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (PTI Photo / Manvender Vashist)
Live

Covid-19 LIVE updates: US contributed to Covax more than any other nation, says Biden

India's Covid-19 recovery seems to be back on track, even though the number of daily deaths rose drastically, likely as a result of the revised coronavirus figures given by the Bihar government. The country's cumulative infection tally currently resides at 29,183,121.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 07:26 AM IST

With the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) gradually ebbing, India has been recording less than 100,000 daily new cases for over three days in a row. As many as 94,052 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country on Thursday, mounting the cumulative infection tally to 29,183,121. Although the number of daily new deaths rose drastically during this period -- likely as a result of Bihar auditing its coronavirus disease-related figures and clearing its long Covid-19 data backlog -- more people than ever in the country are recovering from the disease.

India's recovery rate has improved to 94.76%. Active cases fell further to 1,167,952, a decline of 63,463 cases, and are currently at 1,167,952, comprising 4% of the total number of positive cases.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 11, 2021 08:11 AM IST

    Pakistan's Punjab to block SIM cards of unvaccinated citizens

    In an unconventional move to tackle Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy, the provincial government in Pakistan's Punjab has decided to block SIM cards of all those citizens who refuse to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19.

    According to the ARY News, this decision was taken at a meeting presided over by Provincial health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid in Lahore on Thursday.

  • JUN 11, 2021 07:26 AM IST

    UK pledges 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses globally

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a visit to meet with volunteers during a visit to Falmouth's Maritime Museum, England, on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP)
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a visit to meet with volunteers during a visit to Falmouth's Maritime Museum, England, on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP)

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the United Kingdom will start donating vaccines to countries in need within weeks, with at least 100 million surplus doses set to be distributed in the next year.

  • JUN 11, 2021 07:15 AM IST

    Covid-19: What you need to know today

    A healthcare worker shows a vial of China's SINOVAC vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). (REUTERS)
    A healthcare worker shows a vial of China's SINOVAC vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). (REUTERS)

    There’s no reason to panic about children being targeted in the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and enough justification to prioritize vaccinations for those over the age of 18. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19 coronavirus outbreak coronavirus vaccine coronavirus pandemic coronavirus crisis coronavirus in india coronavirus lockdown coronavirus updates novel coronavirus covid-19 in delhi covid 19 news covid recovery covid-19 pandemic covid-19 vaccine covid-19 in india covid-19 vaccination
Indian Youth Congress members protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel, by sending bicycles to PM Narendra Modi and other leaders, at the IYC office in New Delhi on Thursday, June 10. (PTI)
Indian Youth Congress members protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel, by sending bicycles to PM Narendra Modi and other leaders, at the IYC office in New Delhi on Thursday, June 10. (PTI)
india news

Congress to hold ‘symbolic protest’ against fuel price hike today

By Malavika PM
UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 09:07 AM IST
The party decided to demonstrate after the fuel prices crossed the 100-mark in several states. It has instructed all the state units and frontal organisation to hold protest and demand a rollback of the hike
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(AP)
india news

News updates from HT: UK to donate 100 mn vaccines to the world, says PM Johnson

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under the chief minister’s Sishu Seva scheme, children will receive a fixed deposit of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>781,000 with a monthly interest of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,500 till they attain the age of 24.(ANI Photo)
Under the chief minister’s Sishu Seva scheme, children will receive a fixed deposit of 781,000 with a monthly interest of 3,500 till they attain the age of 24.(ANI Photo)
india news

Covid: Assam CM Himanta Sarma announces welfare schemes for orphans, widows

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 08:42 AM IST
“We can’t bring back the ones we lost along the way, but our government will do everything possible to stand with those affected. We promise to take care of you during this difficult hour,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A doctor examines a Covid-19 patient for black fungus infection. (PTI)
A doctor examines a Covid-19 patient for black fungus infection. (PTI)
india news

Black fungus treatment: Mankind Pharma launches Posaconazole drug

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 08:25 AM IST
In India, the drug to treat mucormycosis, also known as the black fungus disease, has been launched under the name ‘Posaforce 100.’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gujart government has said the night curfew, from 9pm to 6am, imposed in 36 towns in the state will not be lifted. (AP Photo)
Gujart government has said the night curfew, from 9pm to 6am, imposed in 36 towns in the state will not be lifted. (AP Photo)
india news

Gujarat unlock: Hotels, religious places, gyms can reopen but with conditions

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Under Gujarat unlock plan, the government said earlier this week that all citizens and establishments must continue to follow Covid protocols.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Traffic during evening rush-hour on a road after further ease in Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (PTI Photo / Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Traffic during evening rush-hour on a road after further ease in Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (PTI Photo / Manvender Vashist)
india news

Covid-19 LIVE: US contributed to Covax more than any other nation, says Biden

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 07:26 AM IST
India's Covid-19 recovery seems to be back on track, even though the number of daily deaths rose drastically, likely as a result of the revised coronavirus figures given by the Bihar government. The country's cumulative infection tally currently resides at 29,183,121.
READ FULL STORY
Congress leader Venugopal said that the prices of petrol and diesel have been increased 44 times in the last five months alone. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Congress leader Venugopal said that the prices of petrol and diesel have been increased 44 times in the last five months alone. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
india news

Congress to protest in front of petrol pumps against rising fuel prices

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 06:52 AM IST
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has said the protests will be organised by the local units of the party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A subsidy of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 crore will be provided in the Cyclone affected districts for procurement of technical agriculture equipment along with the rebates, said the statement.(HT file photo)
A subsidy of 20 crore will be provided in the Cyclone affected districts for procurement of technical agriculture equipment along with the rebates, said the statement.(HT file photo)
india news

Odisha CM Patnaik announces special relief package for Cyclone Yaas-hit farmers

ANI | , Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 05:44 AM IST
According to a statement issued by the state government on Thursday, the farmers will receive a minimum subsidy of 2,000 for all-season crops and a minimum subsidy of 1,000 for other crops.
READ FULL STORY
Close
May’s weather pattern was largely influenced by extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which crossed the coast of Gujarat on May 17, and very severe cyclone Yaas over Bay of Bengal which crossed the north Odisha coast near Balasore on May 26.(Rafiq Maqbool / AP)
May’s weather pattern was largely influenced by extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which crossed the coast of Gujarat on May 17, and very severe cyclone Yaas over Bay of Bengal which crossed the north Odisha coast near Balasore on May 26.(Rafiq Maqbool / AP)
india news

May records 2nd highest rainfall since 1901: IMD

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 05:16 AM IST
  • According to the weather body, May was also unique in terms of its unusually mild temperatures in peak summer. The average maximum temperature over India during this period was the fourth lowest with 34.18 degree Celsius since 1901.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that there has been an almost 20 per cent rise in farm input rates and diesel prices.(HT File Photo)
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that there has been an almost 20 per cent rise in farm input rates and diesel prices.(HT File Photo)
india news

Centre's MSP hike not enough for farmers to even recover production cost: Cong

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 01:38 AM IST
The Congress also claimed the average hike in MSP is only 3.7 per cent while the inflation rate is 6.2 per cent and there has been an almost 20 per cent rise in input costs and diesel prices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamil Nadu has so far received 1,01,63,000 vaccines and administered 97,62,957 vaccines. (PTI PHOTO.)
Tamil Nadu has so far received 1,01,63,000 vaccines and administered 97,62,957 vaccines. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

Tamil Nadu runs out of Covid-19 vaccines, only 1060 jabs left in Chennai

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 01:33 AM IST
Earlier on June 1, the state had exhausted its vaccine supply and announced that it was suspending inoculation between June 2 and 5 but the Centre sent about 5-lakh vaccines on the evening of June 1 and the vaccination drive continued.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The State added 46,489 new jobs taking the total IT/ ITES employment to 6,28,615 at a growth rate of 7.99, KT Rama Rao said.(File Photo)
The State added 46,489 new jobs taking the total IT/ ITES employment to 6,28,615 at a growth rate of 7.99, KT Rama Rao said.(File Photo)
india news

Telangana continues to attract investments from MNCs despite Covid-19: Minister

ANI | , Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that the state's IT and ITES exports stood at 1,45,522 crore for the financial year 2020-21, an increase of 12.98 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker shows a vial of China's SINOVAC vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).(REUTERS)
A healthcare worker shows a vial of China's SINOVAC vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).(REUTERS)
india news

Covid-19: What you need to know today

By R Sukumar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 05:16 AM IST
  • It is also believed that Covaxin, the other vaccine that is currently part of India’s vaccination programme, is also very effective against the variant, but data on this isn’t available.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 30,32,675 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, the 146th day of the vaccination drive.(Reuters)
As many as 30,32,675 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, the 146th day of the vaccination drive.(Reuters)
india news

Covid-19 vaccination drive: Over 245 million vaccine doses administered so far

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 01:24 AM IST
According to provisional data, the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered across the country stands at 24,58,47,212, the Union health ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sewa International volunteers have distributed over 20,000 freshly cooked food packets and 40,000 ration kits to those convalescing at their respective homes in quarantine. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)
Sewa International volunteers have distributed over 20,000 freshly cooked food packets and 40,000 ration kits to those convalescing at their respective homes in quarantine. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)
india news

NGO linked to RSS claims to have raised $22 million for Covid-19 relief

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 01:10 AM IST
The organisation through its global chapters and with the support of the diaspora says it has used this money to help procure medicines, medical equipment and help those in need.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.