LIVE: India's Covid-19 death toll above 300,000 as fatalities rise by 4,454

The Covid-19 second wave in India continued to recede as several states and Union territories including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh Delhi maintained a downward trajectory. These were the worst-hit regions of the country and contributed the most in the overall nationwide tally at the peak of the second wave.

The threat of Black Fungus or mucormycosis remained as experts warned that the life-threatening fungal infection can happen even without Covid and so those who have high blood sugar level should be on alert.

Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage

Meanwhile, in the United States, the spread of Covid-19 continues to slow, with the country ending its first week since June with no days of infections exceeding 30,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg.

British health officials expressed optimism Sunday that the coronavirus restrictions remaining in England can be lifted in June after an official study found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer effective protection against the variant first identified in India. More than 2,880 cases of B.1.617 Covid-19 variant have been recorded in England, AP reported.

The government has said the variant appears to be more transmissible, but there was still uncertainty about how concerning this was.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON