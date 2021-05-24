Home / India News / LIVE: India's Covid-19 death toll above 300,000 as fatalities rise by 4,454
Live

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 24, 2021 09:19 AM IST

The Covid-19 second wave in India continued to recede as several states and Union territories including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh Delhi maintained a downward trajectory. These were the worst-hit regions of the country and contributed the most in the overall nationwide tally at the peak of the second wave.

The threat of Black Fungus or mucormycosis remained as experts warned that the life-threatening fungal infection can happen even without Covid and so those who have high blood sugar level should be on alert.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the spread of Covid-19 continues to slow, with the country ending its first week since June with no days of infections exceeding 30,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg.

British health officials expressed optimism Sunday that the coronavirus restrictions remaining in England can be lifted in June after an official study found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer effective protection against the variant first identified in India. More than 2,880 cases of B.1.617 Covid-19 variant have been recorded in England, AP reported.

The government has said the variant appears to be more transmissible, but there was still uncertainty about how concerning this was.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 24, 2021 09:19 AM IST

    India records 4,454 in a single day

    India's Covid-19 tally rises by 222,315, pushing the caseload to reach 26,752,447. As many as 4,454 people succumbed to the viral disease and the total death toll now stands at 303,720.

  • MAY 24, 2021 08:20 AM IST

    Australia's Victoria state investigates two likely Covid-19 positive cases

    Australia's second most populous state Victoria on Monday said it was investigating two suspected positive Covid-19 cases in Melbourne, which if confirmed would be the first community transmissions in the state in nearly three months, Reuters reported.

