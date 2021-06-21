Covid-19 curbs relaxed in 6 more districts of Karnataka

Karnataka government on Monday eased coronavirus disease (Covid-19) further as it included some more districts under Category I of Covid-19 guidelines.

The new districts to come under Category I are--Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura.

As Karnataka entered into another phase of relaxation of lockdown measures, the state government included a few more districts under Category I of Covid-19 guidelines.

Also read: Bengaluru Metro services resume from today as K'taka relaxes Covid-19 curbs

Shops, except for those in malls, hotels, restaurants, eateries, bars and clubs can now function in these districts from 6am to 5pm. The state government said that decision ease restrictions in these districts come in view of the consistent declining trend and weekly changing average positivity rate.

Karnataka had relaxed Covid-19 curbs in 17 districts, where the positivity rate is below 5%, including Bengaluru from Monday. All shops were allowed to function from 6am to 5pm and public transport was also allowed to resume operations with 50% capacity.

Hotels, clubs and restaurants have also been made operational in these districts until 5pm with 50% seating, but liquor is not permitted.

The 17 districts where the curbs have been relaxed include Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppala, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Dharwad, Raichur, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar.

Meanwhile, as the state entered into another phase of easing of lockdown-like measures, chief minister B S Yediyurappa cautioned people to not be under the "illusion" that Covid-19 pandemic is gone and urged them to follow Covid appropriate behavior in order to be safe

"From today we have relaxed almost everything other than in a few districts, but don't be under the illusion that the Covid has gone, we will have to wear masks, maintain distance and sanitize our hands regularly," PTI quoted Yediyurappa as saying.

He requested the people to be vigilant and get vaccinated to control the spread of the disease.