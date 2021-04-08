Covid-19 effect: AIIMS to perform only urgent surgeries from April 10

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi on Thursday said only urgent procedures or surgeries will be to be taken up in its operation theatres with effect from April 10 in view of the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The decision comes in the backdrop of India registering a record single-day spike of 1,26,789 new Covid-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,29,28,574, according to the health ministry dashboard on Thursday. The number of active cases also breached the nine lakh-mark once again, the ministry added.

On Tuesday, in another attempt to curb the infection from spreading, AIIMS decided to temporarily stop routine walk-in OPD patient registrations from Thursday. Only those with prior appointments will be allowed, the hospital said.

The decision to halt these services was also taken to aide in diversion of manpower and resources for the treatment of affected patients, the hospital added.

"In view of increased need to minimise possibility of community spread of ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and also to optimise diversion of available manpower and materials, resources for the care and treatment of suspected/confirmed patients of Covid-19 disease, it has been decided to temporarily lose down routine walk-in OPD patient registrations, including specialty clinics in AIIMS hospital and all centres with effect from April 8," a hospital notice read.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday recorded 7,437 fresh cases of Covid-19. This spike was the highest recorded in the national capital in over four months.