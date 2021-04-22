Covid-19: Fresh guidelines issued for passengers travelling to Dubai from India

Several airlines have issued fresh guidelines for passengers travelling from India to Dubai. The move comes amid rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India, due to which the US, UK and Hong Kong have released advisories for their citizens, asking them to avoid travelling to or from the country.

India on Thursday recorded 314,835 new cases of Covid-19. With this, the total infection tally went up to 15,930,965. As many as 2,104 people died of the virus in the country in 24 hours, pushing the toll to 184,657, according to the health ministry dashboard.

The UAE, however, has not imposed severe restrictions on travelers from the country. Indigo, SpiceJet, Vistara and Air India Express shared the fresh guidelines on their respective Twitter accounts.

Here is all you need to know if you are planning to travel to the UAE:

1. Passengers will have to produce a negative RT-PCR test report issued not more than 48 hours from departure of their flights.

2. The RT-PCR test report showing that the passenger is not Covid-19 must be in Arabic or English. It should be issued from a certified lab at the original point of destination, where the passenger is travelling from.

3. The test report must have a QR code. Those not carrying a report with a QR code will not be allowed to travel.

4. Children under the age of 12 do not have to produce a negative RT-PCR test result.

5. The advisory is effective from Thursday, April 22.

