IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / RT-PCR tests in India ‘do not miss’ any variants of SARS-CoV-2, clarifies govt
Health workers conducting tests for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
Health workers conducting tests for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
india news

RT-PCR tests in India ‘do not miss’ any variants of SARS-CoV-2, clarifies govt

The government’s statement comes after reports emerged that RT-PCR tests are ‘failing to detect' new variants of SARS-CoV-2, which is responsible for coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 08:01 PM IST

The Central government on Friday said that RT-PCR tests “do not miss” various variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, adding that several states did not send samples for genome sequencing along with clinical data of positive persons, despite being advised to do so.

The government’s clarification came amid media reports that RT-PCR tests are “failing” to detect new variants of the virus.

“Indian Genomic Consortium for Covid-19 has shared the genome sequencing data with states multiple times from 26th March 2021, onwards. Indian Genomic Consortium has so far processed more than 13,000 samples for Genome Sequencing,” the government said in a press release.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) is a network of 10 laboratories established in December 2020 to continuously monitor the genomic changes of SARS-CoV-2 in India, through Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), the release added.

It further said that INSACOG guidelines were shared with states, which were also advised to send samples for genome sequencing along with clinical data of positive persons. This, the release said, would have helped INSACOG to discover other variants of concern, if present in the community. “However, several states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala have not shared such data, though others including Punjab and Delhi have,” the government said.

The release also noted that detailed INSACOG guidelines were uploaded on the website of the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) on December 27 last year. Out of the 13,614 WGS samples processed at the 10 designated INSACOG labs, 1,189 tested positive for “variants of concern” of SARS-CoV-2. Of these, 1,109 samples were positive with the UK variant, and 79 and one with the South African and Brazilian ones.

“The RT-PCR tests being used in India do not miss these mutations as these tests being used in India target more than two genes. Sensitivity and specificity of the RT-PCR tests remain same as earlier,” the statement emphasised.

According to the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 263,476,625 samples have been tested for the viral disease till April 15. Of these, 1,473,210 samples were tested on April 15, ICMR said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

The decision came as the hill state reported 11 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,146 on Thursday.(Deepak Sansta/HT)
The decision came as the hill state reported 11 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,146 on Thursday.(Deepak Sansta/HT)
india news

Negative RT-PCR report needed to enter Himachal Pradesh from today

Written by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Travelers from Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh need to produce an RT-PCR negative report, the government said.
READ FULL STORY
Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh has written a letter to the director of the Patna Airport to ensure mandatory checking of negative Covid-19 test report on arrival of visitors to the city. (HT PHOTO.)
Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh has written a letter to the director of the Patna Airport to ensure mandatory checking of negative Covid-19 test report on arrival of visitors to the city. (HT PHOTO.)
patna news

Negative RT-PCR test reports mandatory now at Patna airport

By Megha
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Currently, Patna Airport operates around 85 domestic flights ferrying more than 10,000 passengers on a daily basis.
READ FULL STORY
Passengers seen at Chandigarh International Airport in Chandigarh during the lockdown imposed in 2020. (ANI Photo)
Passengers seen at Chandigarh International Airport in Chandigarh during the lockdown imposed in 2020. (ANI Photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab makes negative RT-PCR test mandatory for air travellers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Punjab has witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases since March.
READ FULL STORY
Bengal joins 10 other states that have imposed similar restriction, the official said.(HT PHOTO)
Bengal joins 10 other states that have imposed similar restriction, the official said.(HT PHOTO)
kolkata news

Air passengers to Bengal asked to undergo RT-PCR test 72 hours before departure

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 06:10 PM IST
The directive was given in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, mostly in the four states, he added.
READ FULL STORY
The state government strictly checked the negative RT-PCR report of people entering the state at airports, bus stands.(HT Photo)
The state government strictly checked the negative RT-PCR report of people entering the state at airports, bus stands.(HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19: Negative RT-PCR or vaccine certificate needed for entry into Odisha

PTI | | Posted by Srivatsan K C
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 10:46 PM IST
"Those travelling without RT-PCR negative report will now have to furnish their details and undergo seven-day mandatory quarantine," said Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Commissioner PC Chaudhary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP