Covid-19: Imported Sputnik V vaccine to cost 995.40 per shot, doses made in India may be cheaper

Imported coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine produced by Russia, Sputnik V, will cost ₹995.40 per dose in India while the price of vaccines produced in the country may be lower, according to a release issued by pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. This price includes the GST, which is five per cent per dose, said the Indian manufacturer of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, as part of a limited pilot launch of Sputnik V in the country, the first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad, according to PTI.

"The first consignment of imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine landed in India on May 1, and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13, 2021," the pharma company said.

The vaccine was given emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in April.

On Thursday, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) announced that the vaccine will be available in markets across the country from early next week.

Dr VK Paul, member, NITI Aayog made the announcement during a press meet. The local production of Sputnik V will begin in July, he said.

Sputnik V vaccine, first approved in Russia on August 11, 2020, is widely considered the first vaccine against the viral disease. It has an efficacy of 91.6%, according to the Lancet Medical Journal. It will be the third vaccine to be in use in India.

The other two vaccines being administered to people in India are Covishield and Covaxin. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is manufacturing the Oxford University-AstraZeneca shot as Covishield and Bharat Biotech International Limited, located in Hyderabad, has made Covaxin.