Covid-19 in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta reveals number of patients in hospitals

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday revealed that 19 Covid-19 patients were currently hospitalised in the national capital but emphasised that there was no cause for worry. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has stated that people need not worry but should remain cautious as Covid cases rise in the national capital(HT Photo)

"Nineteen patients are admitted to hospitals, and the remaining are receiving treatment at their homes. But COVID-19 has not reached the point where people need to worry. The government is ready for every situation," Gupta said, as quoted by PTI.

She added that the government was on alert and hospitals were ready. The CM also pointed out that people needed to remain cautious.

Last week, the Delhi government issued an advisory to hospitals, asking them to ensure availability of beds, medicines and oxygen.

Delhi had 104 active COVID-19 cases till Monday, according to official data. Health officials told PTI that 24 patients had recovered in the past week.

Covid cases rise in Mumbai

Mumbai has been recording an average of 11 new Covid-19 cases daily, according to an HT report. On May 28, Mumbai logged 36 new cases marking a surge in the number of infections.

The city had reported 346 infections in the month of May. Since January, Mumbai has reported a total of 352 cases.

Across Maharashtra, 521 cases have been reported between January 1 and May 28, a state-wide daily average of 3.5 cases. The state has recorded six COVID-19-related deaths, although the patients had other comorbidities.

The state’s active case count stands at 383, with 132 recoveries documented since January.

Thane has also seen a steady increase, with 12 new infections on May 28, bringing the total number of cases to 72. Of these, 16 patients have been hospitalised, 45 are recovering in home isolation, and 10 have recovered.