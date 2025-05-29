40-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh dies of Covid-19 in Chandigarh hospital

A 40-year-old patient from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, who was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, from Ludhiana died after testing positive for Covid-19, medical superintendent GP Thami said on Wednesday. Last week, a 51-year-old woman from Yamunanagar in Haryana had tested positive for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Mohali. (HT File)

This is the first reported case of Covid-19 in Chandigarh amid the recent surge in infections across the country. UT director health services Dr Suman Singh, however, stated the city’s Covid count remains zero as this patient was not a resident of Chandigarh. He worked in Ludhiana and had been referred to the Chandigarh hospital two days ago.

The 40-year-old patient was found to be infected with hepatitis and pneumonia and tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Around 4 am, on Wednesday, he breathed his last in the isolation ward of the hospital.

Dr Thami said they have received directions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to be prepared for Covid cases. “We may expect Covid cases, but it is not expected to be severe,” said Dr Thami.

He added that variant testing could not be carried out as it is done only when there are a large number of cases.

Meanwhile, Dr Suman said the city hospitals are gearing up for any eventuality.

At PGIMER, Special wards for Covid-19 patients, including ICU beds and high-dependency units, have been activated again. The oxygen supply systems, ventilators, and other life-saving equipment have been checked and kept ready in case there is a rise in serious cases.

Dr Sanjay Jain, dean research, PGIMER, said, “Most new variant cases are mild, but vigilance is essential, especially to protect the vulnerable. At PGIMER, we are proactively strengthening our preparedness to stay ahead of any possible surge.”

Though no official advisory has been issued for the public, Prof Jain said asked people to wear a mask while visiting crowded places, especially hospitals. In case of fever, cough, breathing issues, runny nose, or loose motions, don’t delay in seeing a doctor. Avoid taking antibiotics or steroids without a doctor’s advice. Extra care is advised for vulnerable population such as the elderly, those with other health problems, and those with weak immunity should stay away from crowds and maintain proper hand hygiene.