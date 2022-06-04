Covid-19 in India: Daily tally falls below 4,000-mark; 26 deaths in 24 hours

India on Saturday recorded a marginal dip in the daily infections as it reported 3,962 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The death toll saw a jump of 26 fatalities and now stands at 524,677.

After over two months of respite, the national coronavirus tally is seeing a fresh surge, mostly fuelled by pockets of outbreak in the country’s large urban centres.

On Friday, the Centre directed five states -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- to keep monitoring the infections trends and take pompt steps accordingly.

