Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Covid-19 in India: Daily tally falls below 4,000-mark; 26 deaths in 24 hours
india news

Covid-19 in India: Daily tally falls below 4,000-mark; 26 deaths in 24 hours

After over two months of respite, the national coronavirus tally is seeing a fresh surge, mostly fuelled by pockets of outbreak in the country’s large urban centres.
A healthcare worker inoculates a student with a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive, at a school, in Patiala.(HT Photo)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 09:55 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

India on Saturday recorded a marginal dip in the daily infections as it reported 3,962 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The death toll saw a jump of 26 fatalities and now stands at 524,677.

After over two months of respite, the national coronavirus tally is seeing a fresh surge, mostly fuelled by pockets of outbreak in the country’s large urban centres.

On Friday, the Centre directed five states -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- to keep monitoring the infections trends and take pompt steps accordingly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
coronavirus covid-19
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP