Home / India News / Covid-19 in India: Daily tally falls below 4,000-mark; 26 deaths in 24 hours
india news

Covid-19 in India: Daily tally falls below 4,000-mark; 26 deaths in 24 hours

  • After over two months of respite, the national coronavirus tally is seeing a fresh surge, mostly fuelled by pockets of outbreak in the country’s large urban centres.
A healthcare worker inoculates a student with a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive, at a school, in Patiala.(HT Photo)
A healthcare worker inoculates a student with a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive, at a school, in Patiala.(HT Photo)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 09:55 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

India on Saturday recorded a marginal dip in the daily infections as it reported 3,962 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The death toll saw a jump of 26 fatalities and now stands at 524,677.

After over two months of respite, the national coronavirus tally is seeing a fresh surge, mostly fuelled by pockets of outbreak in the country’s large urban centres.

On Friday, the Centre directed five states -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- to keep monitoring the infections trends and take pompt steps accordingly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
coronavirus covid-19
coronavirus covid-19
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out