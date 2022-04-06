Covid-19: India logs 1,086 new cases, 71 deaths in 24 hours

India registered a slight upward tick in the Covid-19 graph with 1,086 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative coronavirus caseload to 43,030,925, showed the latest health ministry bulletin on Wednesday. New infections breached the 1,000-mark after two straight days of reporting new cases in hundreds. The number of infections today are 36 per cent higher than yesterday's 795 cases.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,487 with 71 fatalities in the past one day, the data updated at 8am showed. The 71 new fatalities include 66 from Kerala.

Meanwhile, 4,24,97,567 people recovered from or were discharged after Covid-19 infection.

India's active cases dipped to 11,871, comprising only 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.23 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent.

A total of 15,49,699 vaccine doses were administered to the eligible groups in the last 24 hours. India has primarily been administering Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Russia's Sputnik as vaccines against the deadly coronavirus disease.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 1.85 billion.

India's Covid-19 tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. After a period of downward trend, the country again witnessed a third wave in January 2022 fuelled by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.