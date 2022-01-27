Covid-19: India logs 2,86,384 new cases in last 24 hours; positivity rate rises to nearly 20%

India reported 2,86,384 new Covid-19 cases and 573 deaths in the last 24 hours, showed the Union health ministry bulletin on Thursday morning. The country's positivity rate shot up from 16.16 per cent to 19.59 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate, on the other hand, was recorded at 17.75 per cent.

India's active cases maintained the 2.2 million mark at 22,02,472 infections, comprising of 5.46 per cent of the total infections.

There were a total of 3,06,357 recoveries since yesterday, taking the recovery rate to 93.33 per cent. More than 37.6 million people have recovered from the disease so far.

As many as 14,62,261 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and 22,35,267 people took their vaccine dose. This includes a total of 2,65,238 booster doses and 1,79,381 jabs in the 15-18 age group.