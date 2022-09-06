Home / India News / Covid-19: India records 4,417 new cases in 24 hours, lowest since June

Covid-19: India records 4,417 new cases in 24 hours, lowest since June

Published on Sep 06, 2022 11:00 AM IST

Covid cases in India: The active caseload in the country further declined to 52,336, accounting for 0.12 per cent of the total coronavirus infections.

ByHT News Desk

India on Tuesday registered the lowest number of Covid-19 cases in the last three months as it logged 4,417 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed. The new figures were 1,493 less than the previous day. The active caseload in the country further declined to 52,336, now accounting for 0.12 per cent of the total coronavirus infections.

This is the lowest June 6 when India had reported 3,714 Covid cases in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the death toll climbed to 5,28,030 with 23 new fatalities, including one death reconciled by Kerala, the health bulletin showed. The 22 new fatalities include four from Delhi, three from Maharashtra, and two each from Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka and West Bengal among others.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.06 per cent, according to the health ministry data.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,86,496, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. The Covid recovery rate has increased to 98.69 per cent, the health ministry said.

A total of 2.13 billion doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23 same year. The tally crossed four crore on January 25 this year.

